Liberman: We're in the midst of election campaign

Avigdor Liberman said PM Netanyahu was paving the way for his next election campaign.

"Anyone with any idea of how things work is aware that Netanyahu is already planning his next steps. His wife's interview of Channel 13 News was also meant to serve the same agenda," said Liberman.

"He wants to get a [narrow right-wing government] with 62-63 seats and if not, a plea bargain [in his bribery cases], added the Yisrael Beytenu head.