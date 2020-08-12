17:54 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Anti-Netanyahu movement: 'Mrs. Netanyahu as corrupt as her husband' The "Crime Minister" anti-Netanyahu group responded to an interview between Prime Minister Netanyahu's wife Sara Netanyahu with journalist Ofer Hadad. "[Netanyahu's] corrupt wife claims she is being assaulted [by protesters] who happen to be on drugs. There is no limit to how disconnected her and her husband are. Mrs. Netanyahu, your husband's failed and corrupt regime beats up on civilians, making many of them hopelessly unemployed. You're just as bad as your husband," asserted the movement. ► ◄ Last Briefs