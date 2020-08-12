|
Dagan: Free PA Arabs arrested for supporting sovereignty
Head of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan and Hebron's Sheikh Abu-Khalil Al-Tamimi called on US Amb Friedman and EU Foreign Minister to aid with the effort to free PA Arabs who had voiced their support for Israel's sovereignty move.
The individuals were arrested by PA security forces after telling an Israeli journalist on Channel 13 TV they were tired of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas's corrupt nepotism.
