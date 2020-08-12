|
Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20
85-year-old woman from north latest COVID-19 victim
An 85-year-old patient died of coronavirus-related issues at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, after arriving at the coronavirus ward two days ago in critical condition.
The woman, a resident of Akko, had suffered from various background issues.
The coronavirus ward at the hospital is currently housing 18 verified CV-19 patients, with four in critical condition and one on ventilator.
