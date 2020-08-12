|
16:55
Reported
News BriefsAv 22, 5780 , 12/08/20
Dichter: Gantz will be forced to give in
Likud MK Avi Dichter criticized a law introduced in the Knesset that would prevent an individual indicted on criminal charges from running for office.
Dichter said it was clear that putting such a law for a vote while Netanyahu was acting Prime Minister was the wrong thing to do.
The Likud MK also said everyone understood that Gantz would be forced to support Netanyahu in voting against the measure with polls showing the Right gaining strength.
Last Briefs