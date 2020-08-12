Israel helping India in coronavirus fight

Cooperation between Israel and India in the war against the coronavirus has gone a step further.

Following successful research collaboration between the two countries, the Israeli Embassy in India provided doctors with groundbreaking medical equipment developed in Israel and found effective in treating the virus.

The technologies include non-contact remote sensing and treatment systems, a medical management and coordination management system as well as advanced medical systems and artificial intelligence-based solutions, such as a medical robot reducing the medical staff's exposure to potentially-contagious virus patients.