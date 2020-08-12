Media mogul dead at 97

Media giant Sumner Redstone was pronounced dead in his LA home Tuesday. Redstone had been mired in public discords with members of family over the last years of his life.

Redstone, who was behind some of the biggest media firms in the US such as Paramount Pictures and CBS Corp., was famous for coining the saying "content is king."

A Jew born in Boston, MA., Redstone was a lifelong supporter of the Democrat Party, but backed George W. Bush in his campaign against Democrat hopeful and former Sec. of State, John Kerry.

The billionaire media mogul is said to have donated more than $150 million to philanthropic causes.

At one time, Redstone vowed to "live forever" so as not to have to select a successor.