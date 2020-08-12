Liberman tells Likud minister he 'belongs in Shas'

Head of Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman sparred with UTJ MK Moshe Gafni and Likud minister Shlomo Karai today.

After Karai interrupted Liberman's speech from the Knesset podium, Liberman told him he was in the wrong party and bore no connection to founder of the Revisionist Zionist movement, Ze'ev Zhabotinsky or Betar.

Liberman told Karai the only reason he was in the Likud and not Shas was due to the fact that he hadn't been able to get accepted into the haredi party.

He also scolded Gafni, telling the UTJ MK that the only difference between them was that he actually cared for the wellbeing of the haredi public - their education, employment, and living standards.