14:58 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Jewish Men's Rights Forum calls for hearing on violence by women The Jewish Men's Rights Forum responded to publication of the Ramla kindergarten child abuse video, saying: "We condemn this violence and call for an urgent meeting of the Knesset Special Committee for the Rights of the Child to examine violence by women. Studies show that domestic violence by women equals or exceeds violence perpetrated by men, but this is swept under the carpet until horrors like these erupt again and again," a spokesman said.