Private Kindergarten Forum: Tighten punishment for abusive staff

Adv. Keren Ohana Avis and Hanan Dagan of the Private Kindergarten Forum responded to exposure of the videos from the kindergarten in Ramla.

"The kindergarten teachers and assistants documented in the horror videos at the kindergarten in Ramla should be punished with the full severity of criminal law. It isn't possible for us and them to work in the same profession. The State must take tough action against abusive kindergarten staff. The courts must increase punishment in such cases and Knesset Members should set more significant sanctions in the law and high fines to will prevent recurrence of these cases and deter effectively," they said.