14:44 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Father of boy abused in Ramla kindergarten: 'These are human animals' Following the exposure of the harsh videos, Maor Biton, whose son was abused in a kindergarten in Ramla, said: "We're shocked. We're unable to get to our feet. My stomach's upset. I'm severely depressed. These are human animals; there's no other way to describe it," he said in a Kan News interview. ► ◄ Last Briefs