14:40
News BriefsAv 22, 5780 , 12/08/20
Regev on Yesh Atid bill: 'Good this disgrace was removed from table'
Transportation and Road Safety Minister Miri Regev referred on her Facebook page to the Yesh Atid bill to prevent a criminal defendant from forming a government.
"Lapid and his friends want to dictate to millions of voters, those who represented them and those who did not, to silence and disqualify the public election. It's good that this disgrace was removed from the Knesset table today," she said.
