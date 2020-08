13:32 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Samaria: Police detain 6 youths suspected of disorderly conduct Police have detained six youths on suspicion of disorderly conduct, following protests this morning during the evacuation of Shevach Ha'aretz near the community of Yitzhar. ► ◄ Last Briefs