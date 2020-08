13:23 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Congressional candidate Laura Loomer banned from Comcast/Xfinity Read more Loomer: 'In an incredible turn of events, Comcast/Xfinity just banned my campaign from sending out fundraising emails and text messages.' ► ◄ Last Briefs