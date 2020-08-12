|
Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20
Netanyahu: Specific laws to prevent 1 man running from 'dark regimes'
Netanyahu quoted the father of Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, Tommy Lapid, who once called a similar bill: "An anti-democratic law in the most extreme way possible."
"You're bringing Iranian law to the Knesset," said Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Knesset plenum in response to a bill that seeks to prevent him from forming a government after an indictment was filed against him.
