Indictment filed against Arab for indecent acts on Ashdod beach

The Southern District Attorney's Office today filed an indictment in the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court against a 25-year-old illegal Muslim alien who committed several indecent acts on two 13- and 16-year-old sisters at the beach in Ashdod.

The indictment alleges that the defendant committed the offenses of indecent acts, indecent act by force, and illegal entry and stay in Israel. The prosecution requested that the defendant's remand be extended until the end of legal proceedings against him.