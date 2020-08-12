Peace Now: Terror cell in Yitzhar needs to be dismantled by all means

Peace Now reacted to the Yitzhar demolition protest in which stones and paint bottles were thrown at Border Police forces.

"Condemnations will no longer suffice. There is a terror cell in Yitzhar that needs to be dismantled by all means and brought to justice along with its members and spiritual leaders. We continue to wait for the first brave leader of the settler Right to make a value statement against the systematic violence that comes out of Yitzhar and save us the stories of the mere handful and the bad apples," the organization said.