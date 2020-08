11:25 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Liberal mollycoddling of the far left is a grievous error Read more Lberals’' “no enemies on the left” policy will help leftist radicals curb their free speech too. Look at how the Bolsheviks did it.Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs