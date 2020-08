11:13 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Expert who predicted Trump's 2016 win now says he'll lose Read more Historian whose election model predicted Trump's 2016 win, then called for his impeachment, now predicts Trump will lose to Biden. ► ◄ Last Briefs