10:25 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Ashkelon suspect arrested for causing damage to police car Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Ashkelon suspected of causing damage to a police car. Last night, police officers at the Ashkelon station noticed a suspect who had left the police station, went to a nearby kiosk and after buying a bottle, smashed a window of a police car. He will be brought to court today for a hearing.