09:38 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Lebanon headed for civil war? Sources on the ground in Lebanon told Glenn Beck that anti-government and anti-Hezbollah riots following last week's blast at the port may portend return to civil war, if the international community does not intervene: