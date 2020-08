09:31 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 'We won't have a vaccine in the coming months' Read more Israel's coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu says he can't guarantee Israel won't reimpose total lockdown. 'We'll try everything else first.' ► ◄ Last Briefs