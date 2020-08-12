Scores pelt Border Police near Yitzhar with stones and paint bottles

Dozens of masked youths threw stones and bottles of paint at Border Police forces operating near the community of Yitzhar in Samaria.

A Border Patrol fighter was lightly injured as a result of a stone that grazed him and other fighters were hit by paint bottles. The protesters also punctured a number of tires of Border Police vehicles.

"This is a serious incident of violence against fighters who engaged this morning, together with the Civil Administration, in demolishing three illegally erected wooden structures in the Shevach Ha'aretz outpost near Yitzhar. The demolition has ended," the police said.

The incident comes one day after the Supreme Court decided to revoke an order to demolish the house of Golani fighter Amit ben Yigal's murderer.