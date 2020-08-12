Yaakov Hagoel: 'disturbing rise in anti-Semitic incidents worldwide'

Yaakov Hagoel sent a letter to Jennifer Ross, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation in Harrisburg, to express sympathy and shock with the U.S. community following the spray-painting of a swastika at the Kesher Israel Synagogue in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Hagoel wrote: "Recently, we've witnessed a disturbing rise in the incidents of anti-Semitism in the world in general and in the United States in particular. Our position is uncompromising and we will not tolerate this phenomenon. We commend you and your local community for your many efforts to combat this phenomenon."