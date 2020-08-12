Nature reserves to be opened free of charge to welfare recipients

Welfare recipients will be able to attend organized tours of nature reserves and national parks free of charge, the Environmental Protection Ministry, the "Community Strengthening and Advancement" Ministry, and the Nature and Parks Authority announced.

"Community Strengthening and Advancement" Minister Orly Levy Abucasis tried to explain the concept: "Nature belongs to everyone, and everyone's entitled to enjoy it, even those who can't afford it; our job is to remove the barriers and make nature accessible to them."