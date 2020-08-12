|
08:49
Reported
News BriefsAv 22, 5780 , 12/08/20
US experts on Russian vaccine: 'Doubtful if proven safe'
Experts in the United States expressed doubts about the Russian COVID-19 vaccine: "It's doubtful if they've proven the vaccine safe; we don't want to endanger masses of people."
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed concern that the Russian vaccine does not meet medical standards: "If we wanted to take a risk on people's lives - we could give vaccines as early as next week."
The World Health Organization claims 28 vaccines are in the experimental phase on humans around the world.
Last Briefs