07:06 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Paris: Jewish man called 'dirty Jew' and beaten unconscious 29-year-old Jewish man beaten by two men of African descent in Paris elevator after they hurled anti-Semitic epithets.