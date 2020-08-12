|
Egypt reopens Rafah crossing for three days
For the first time in five months, Egypt on Tuesday reopened the Rafah border crossing with Gaza for three days to allow hundreds of travelers to cross, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Egyptian authorities have kept the Rafah crossing virtually sealed since a terrorist attack in the Sinai Peninsula in October 2014, though they have temporarily reopened the crossing several times since that attack, mostly for the passage of humanitarian cases.
