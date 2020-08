02:31 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 IDF confirms air strikes on Hamas terror targets in Gaza Fighter jets, combat helicopters and IDF tanks attacked a number of terrorist targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza overnight Tuesday. The air strikes came in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory during the past week. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs