How the Mossad is operating to calm the situation in Gaza

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen spoke with senior officials in Qatar amid the escalation on the Gaza border and the increase in balloon terrorism, Kan 11 News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the Mossad was involved in the transfer of Qatari money to the Gaza Strip, a move which is expected to bring peace and calm in the south. Israel wants to make sure that Qatar will continue to transfer money in the coming months, and beyond August.