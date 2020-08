00:51 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Av 22, 5780 , 12/08/20 Foreign worker from Thailand stabbed to death in Moshav Ein Yahav A foreign worker from Thailand was stabbed to death in Moshav Ein Yahav on Tuesday night. Police are investigating the incident. ► ◄ Last Briefs