23:11 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Government approves Min. Michael Biton as substitute Defense Minister The Israeli government approved the appointment of Minister Michael Biton (Blue and White) as substitute Defense Minister during the time Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) is undergoing surgery.