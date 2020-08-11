Meeting held on punishments for daycare abuse

Following Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's instruction to advance legislation increasing the punishment for abuse of young children and prepare for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, Prime Minister's Office Director General Ronen Peretz met Tuesday with MK Ofir Katz (Likud) and Israel Association for the Young Child Chairwoman Mor Dekel to discuss the needs and the means to fight this trend.

At the meeting, it was decided that an additional meeting would be held with the representatives of the relevant ministries, in order to quickly advance the processes by which the problem could be eliminated.