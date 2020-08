22:29 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Rescue unit working to aid family trapped in river The Galil-Carmel Rescue Team is working to aid a haredi family trapped in Nahal Lotem, near Haifa. Israel Police volunteers from the Galil-Carmel unit were called to aid the family, and are currently making their way to the scene. ► ◄ Last Briefs