Pedestrian injured by vehicle in Be'er Sheva

Medical staff provided first aid to an 86-year-old woman who suffered moderate injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Be'er Sheva's David Tuviyahu Street.

United Hatzalah paramdeic Maimon Ben Shimol said: "While I was in my yard, near where the accident occurred, I heard an accident happen and I immediately got on my United Hatzalah emergency motorcycle, which was parked next to my home."

"I pulled out my equipment bag and came to provide first aid to the pedestrian, who had been injured by a vehicle, while calling the United Hatzalah hotline to request an ambulance and additional staff." He added that "after receiving initial aid, she was transferred to Soroka Medical Center in moderate condition."