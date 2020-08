21:10 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Table from Second Temple period discovered in Beit El Israel's Civil Administration exposed a rare archaeological find during excavations at the Khirbet Kefar Mur site. The discovery, a stone table from the Second Temple period, was discovered among the remnants of the Jewish settlement in the area, located near today's Beit El. ► ◄ Last Briefs