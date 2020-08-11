20:47 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Ehud Olmert: 'Netanyahu isn't normal' Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert slammed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, claiming that Netanyahu is "not normal." In an interview with Kol Barama Radio, Olmert said: "Netanyahu isn't normal. What Netanyahu is doing is an act of deception. He committed to a two-year budget and he's not keeping to that, just like he doesn't keep to most of his promises. His way of behaving is incitement, anyone who doesn't go with him is a traitor." ► ◄ Last Briefs