  Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20

Border Police discover weapons in Arab neighborhood

Border Police officers operating on Tuesday to enforce the laws against illegal building in the Arab neighborhood of Ras al-Amud in Jerusalem confiscated illegal weapons.

The stash of weapons, discovered while the officers were patrolling, included two homemade weapons, a shotgun, and a carbine, which were hidden in a sewage pipe.

In addition, four stun grenades, magazines, and ammunition were also discovered.

