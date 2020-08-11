|
News BriefsAv 21, 5780 , 11/08/20
Border Police discover weapons in Arab neighborhood
Border Police officers operating on Tuesday to enforce the laws against illegal building in the Arab neighborhood of Ras al-Amud in Jerusalem confiscated illegal weapons.
The stash of weapons, discovered while the officers were patrolling, included two homemade weapons, a shotgun, and a carbine, which were hidden in a sewage pipe.
In addition, four stun grenades, magazines, and ammunition were also discovered.
