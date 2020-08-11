|
20:34
Reported
News BriefsAv 21, 5780 , 11/08/20
Health funds to offer free coronavirus tests for Israelis traveling abroad
Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Professor Itamar Grotto on Tuesday instructed the four health funds to conduct coronavirus tests for free for those Israelis traveling abroad, News 13 reported.
The travelers will join a small list of people eligible for testing, alongside those who were exposed to a confirmed patient and those who developed symptoms of coronavirus.
Last Briefs