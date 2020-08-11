Report: Yair Golan working to found new left-wing party

Meretz MK Yair Golan is working to found a new leftist party, which he will lead.

According to a report by Kan journalist Yaara Shapira, the new party will include MKs from the Blue and White, Labor, and Meretz parties who see themselves as falling somewhere between Blue and White and the Joint Arab List.

Golan is also speaking about the new party with figures outside of politics, the report said.

As a result, Golan has refused to renew his membership for the Meretz party, despite the political preparations for possible new elections.