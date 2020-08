20:09 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Infant in moderate condition after drinking diesel fuel A one-year-old infant was moderately injured on Tuesday after apparently drinking diesel fuel. He was brought to Magen David Adom (MDA) staff at the Arad Junction. The MDA paramedics provided medical aid and transferred the toddler to Be'er Sheva's Soroka Hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs