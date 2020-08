19:34 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Report: IDF using lazers to shoot down balloons coming from Gaza Kan News reports that the IDF has deployed forces along the border with the Gaza Strip following the launching of 60 incendiary balloons across the border since this morning. Lazers are being used to shoot down incoming ballons. ► ◄ Last Briefs