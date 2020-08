19:30 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Performing artists protest outside prime minister's Jerusalem house Dozens of performing artists and other other purveyors of culture are protesting outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem at this hour. Traffic has been blocked off in the area. ► ◄ Last Briefs