Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20
Weizmann Institute: New technology penetrates cells, fights cancer
Weizmann Institute scientists have developed a new technology that allows penetration of human cells without damaging them and thus allows treatment of cancer and other diseases at the cellular level.
The scientists discoverd a sub-group of cells that assist cancerous growths by means of depressing the body's immune system. New high-resolution technology "peeks" into these cells, making it possible to carry out therapeutic measures.
