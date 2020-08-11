19:12
  Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20

Weizmann Institute: New technology penetrates cells, fights cancer

Weizmann Institute scientists have developed a new technology that allows penetration of human cells without damaging them and thus allows treatment of cancer and other diseases at the cellular level.

The scientists discoverd a sub-group of cells that assist cancerous growths by means of depressing the body's immune system. New high-resolution technology "peeks" into these cells, making it possible to carry out therapeutic measures.

