Ya'alon to Netanyahu: Enough incitment against legal advisor to gov't.

Knesset member Moshe Ya'alon (Yesh Atid) railed against Prime MInister Netanyahu today following Netanyahu's letter to the legal advisor to the government asking for more security for him and his family.

"Netanyahu, enough of your incitement against the legal advisor to the government," Ya'alon wrote on Twitter.

"The Shabak (Internal Security Service) is responsible for your protection and is taking all the appropriate measures to keep you safe. There is no one protected more than you in the entire nation. Stop incitement against the demonstrators. You are the primary threat to our future and you should resign," Ya'alon concluded.