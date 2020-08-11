MK Shaked on Neatnayahu-Gantz government: 'Leftist from the start'

Knesset member Ayelet Shaked reacted with scorn for the government amdist reports that the United States has renewed relations with the Palestinians after promising them that there will be no application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

"There will not be any annexation. We already had known from the start that the Netanyahu-Gantz government was leftist and no application of sovereignty would happen. Netanyahu missed a historic opportunity to change the twisted reality of the Middle East," Shaked lamented.