18:08 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 FM Gabi Ashkenazi: Israel supports UNIFIL ability to effectively carry out mission 'Resolution 1701 was designed to prevent Hezbollah and its Iranian masters from turning southern Lebanon into a hotbed of terror.'