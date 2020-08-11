Flight from Mexico: New immigrants and returning Israelis come home

A flight from Mexico with 230 passengers has arrived in Israel. Among the arrivals are new immigrants, students and volunteers, as well as returning Israelis.

Mexico has a Jewish community numbering 50,000 which makes it the third largest Jewish community in Latin America after Argentina and Brazil.

From the beginning of this year until the end of July, the Jewish Agency welcomed 2,269 new immigrants from Latin America as opposed to 1,839 over the same period last year, a 23% increase.