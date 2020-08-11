US markets surge on positive reports of COVID-19 vaccine developments

The S & P 500 index surged yesterday to within a half of a percentage point of its all time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 350 points.

With increasing reports of COVID-19 vaccines being developed such as the report coming out of Russia that a coronavirus vaccine will soon be ready for use, the value of stocks that stand to gain from immunization against the virus soared.

American Airlines and Norwegian Cruise Lines both rose by 6.5% while casinos also saw signficant gains.