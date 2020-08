17:26 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Minister of Jerusalem Affairs recovers from COVID-19 Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Rafi Peretz has recovered from the coronavirus. He tested positive for the virus after contact with a member of his staff who had also tested positive. Peretz has concluded his isolation period and will return to a full schedule of meetings tomorrow. ► ◄ Last Briefs